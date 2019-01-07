Ally Financial (ALLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company also possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Moreover, improving net interest margin (driven by higher interest rates and loan growth) will likely aid the top line. However, mounting expenses mainly due to expansion strategy will hamper growth to some extent. Further, high debt levels remain a major concern for the company in the near term. Also, earnings estimates have been going down ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

