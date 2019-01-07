Allergan (AGN) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.52.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,710,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,516,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,149,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,939,000 after buying an additional 92,297 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,427,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,955,000 after buying an additional 60,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.