Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 95,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.29. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $27,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

