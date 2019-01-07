AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AK Steel by 1,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AK Steel by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in AK Steel by 13.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 822,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 97,088 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AK Steel by 358.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AK Steel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,357,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger K. Newport acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,729.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKS opened at $2.56 on Monday. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKS shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

