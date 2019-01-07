Air Lease (AL) Shares Gap Up to $31.98

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.22, but opened at $31.98. Air Lease shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 2224756 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

In other Air Lease news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at $32,496,015.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 178,070 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

