Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. restated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.29. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $209,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

