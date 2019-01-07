AGEAS/S (AGESY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

AGESY stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. AGEAS/S has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGEAS/S will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

