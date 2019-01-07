Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

JNJ stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $346.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,772,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $536,650.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,455.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/affiance-financial-llc-boosts-position-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.