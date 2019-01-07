Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.85. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 753,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 653,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.
