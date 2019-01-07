Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.85. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 480.92%. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 753,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 653,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

