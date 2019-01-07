Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $424,000 Position in Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Owens Realty Mortgage worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Realty Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Realty Mortgage by 2,816.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Realty Mortgage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 384,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Realty Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Realty Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,900,000.

Get Owens Realty Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORM opened at $19.45 on Monday. Owens Realty Mortgage Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $20.75.

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $424,000 Position in Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/advisors-asset-management-inc-has-424000-position-in-owens-realty-mortgage-inc-orm.html.

About Owens Realty Mortgage

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. The company invests in first, second, and third mortgage and deed of trust loans; wraparound and participating mortgage and deed of trust loans; construction mortgage and deed of trust loans on real property; and loans on leasehold interest mortgages and deeds of trust.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.