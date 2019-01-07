Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $813,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/advisors-asset-management-inc-has-354000-position-in-highwoods-properties-inc-hiw.html.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.