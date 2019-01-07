Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Sold by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,823 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after buying an additional 1,515,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,079,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,015 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,580,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $966,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,201 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Adobe by 27,901.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,232,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,552.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,246. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

