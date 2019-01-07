Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,119,492,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,171,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,311,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,859 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.04.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.26. 3,342,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,788. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total transaction of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,557 shares of company stock worth $4,978,246 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

