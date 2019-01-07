Adobe (ADBE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pivotal Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $262.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Nomura set a $315.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.04.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $226.19 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total transaction of $608,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,557 shares of company stock worth $4,978,246. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 4,366.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 92.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

