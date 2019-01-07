Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s dependence on few franchises is concerning. Underperformance of Destiny 2: Forsaken and lower revenues from King Digital is a headwind. Intense competition from the likes of Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive is expected to hurt market share expansion. Moreover, competitive nature of video game industry is an overhang. Continued investment in the digital market is also expected to hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. However, Activision’s well-known franchises that include Call of Duty, Destiny 2, King Digital’s Candy Crush Saga are the key catalysts for the company. Activision continues to expand its gaming portfolio with releases including Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Rastakhan’s Rumble. Strong net-bookings growth from in-game content is a key catalyst. Improving engagement levels is also a major growth driver.”

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,245,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,610,000 after acquiring an additional 197,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,707,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,532 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 233.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,436,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,858,000 after acquiring an additional 552,697 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

