Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) will post $3.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Achaogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the lowest is $2.23 million. Achaogen reported sales of $1.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full year sales of $10.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.77 million, with estimates ranging from $11.15 million to $55.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Achaogen.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,045.86% and a negative return on equity of 214.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Achaogen stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.83. Achaogen has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 157,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $282,390.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,661.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 80,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $151,530.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,056.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,008,362 shares of company stock worth $1,677,078. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAO. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter worth $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Achaogen during the third quarter worth $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Achaogen during the third quarter worth $399,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Achaogen during the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Achaogen by 84.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 174,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. It offers Plazomicin to treat bacterial illness, such as complicated urinary tract infection, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae.

