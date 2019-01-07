Aces (ACES) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Aces has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aces has traded up 95.8% against the US dollar. One Aces coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004353 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030468 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aces Profile

Aces (ACES) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

