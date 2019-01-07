Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) SVP Ravindra Kumar Sells 5,788 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $248,536.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of XLRN stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.38.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acceleron Pharma Company Profile
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.
