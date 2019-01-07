Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 690,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 533,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

ABEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 843.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $160,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

