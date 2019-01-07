AAON (AAON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. AAON has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). AAON had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. AAON’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AAON will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.13. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Short sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $399,678.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,669,000 after acquiring an additional 254,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,950,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,950,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,857 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 12.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

