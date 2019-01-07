$7.01 Million in Sales Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) will report sales of $7.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34,950%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 million to $7.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.09 million, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $10.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 311.60% and a negative net margin of 75,823.62%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLS. Wedbush set a $2.00 price objective on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,229.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 173,501 shares of company stock valued at $177,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 53,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,808. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

