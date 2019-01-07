$691.11 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $691.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.30 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $660.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $128,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 104.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.03. 1,037,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

