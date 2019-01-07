$658.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post $658.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.90 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $648.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 97.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,657,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 157,396 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 4,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,913,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,036,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,587. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

