$637.29 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $637.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.38 million to $753.00 million. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $399.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.31.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.63. 2,237,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,952,000 after acquiring an additional 542,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,079,000 after acquiring an additional 984,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $155,469,000.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

