$414.88 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post sales of $414.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.53 million and the lowest is $379.12 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $313.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.84 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $431,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 679,172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Asante Solutions by 423.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Asante Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,484,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,765. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

