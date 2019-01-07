3M (MMM) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.30.

MMM opened at $191.32 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after buying an additional 537,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $668,488,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,491,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,213,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

