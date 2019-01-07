$348.27 Million in Sales Expected for GATX Co. (GATX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post $348.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $355.10 million. GATX reported sales of $352.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. GATX had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,382. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. GATX has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 151,880 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

