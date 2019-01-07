$181.84 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Corp (LC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post sales of $181.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $156.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $693.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $702.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $780.71 million, with estimates ranging from $762.03 million to $816.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.63 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.88. 2,170,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,125. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 170.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 218.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.