15,110 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Purchased by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.28. 1,141,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,245,852. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

