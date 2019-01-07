$13.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $13.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.06 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $2.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 451.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $48.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.81 million to $51.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.20 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $141.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $298,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 992,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. 802,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,895. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

