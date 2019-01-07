1,000 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Acquired by R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Alphabet makes up about 7.1% of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,070.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

