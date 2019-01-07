$10.43 Million in Sales Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will announce sales of $10.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.69 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $35.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.99 million to $35.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.92 million, with estimates ranging from $61.31 million to $138.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

PTLA stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 2,456,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,250. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.89. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

In other news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $1,195,096.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

