$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIK. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of MIK opened at $15.00 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 257,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

