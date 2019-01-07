$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut NCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NCR by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,244 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,903,000 after acquiring an additional 274,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,986,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NCR by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77,333 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.