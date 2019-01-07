-$1.66 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce ($1.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($3.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.40) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.75% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,075. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

