$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Mattel stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,575,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,500. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

