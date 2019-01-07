$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NDSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.34. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,046. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Nordson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $504,358.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,821 shares in the company, valued at $25,371,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,318,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

