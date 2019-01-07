$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Varian Medical Systems also posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.38.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,700 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $301,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $101,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,196 shares of company stock valued at $698,978 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,848,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,371,000 after purchasing an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 636,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10,535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 181,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.43. 791,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,181. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $130.29. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

