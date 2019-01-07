$0.70 EPS Expected for Gap Inc (GPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. GAP reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GAP to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of GAP to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE GPS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.57. 8,963,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,050. GAP has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after acquiring an additional 392,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.