ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Trading Up 5.4%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) shares were up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 748,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,019,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 26.44%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,598,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,598,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,336,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 890,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

