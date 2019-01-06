Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2,077.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 366.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,428.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 890,203 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 59.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $5,588,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $61,167.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $180,070.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,246 shares of company stock worth $5,609,110. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

