Zephyr (ZEPH) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Zephyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zephyr has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Zephyr has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zephyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.02284628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00161554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00214098 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026114 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Zephyr Profile

Zephyr’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,379,797 tokens. Zephyr’s official website is www.bitspark.io/the-zeph-token . The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark . The official message board for Zephyr is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html . Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc

Buying and Selling Zephyr

Zephyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zephyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zephyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zephyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zephyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.