Zacks: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 10 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Friday, November 30th.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, major shareholder David Kanen acquired 1,576,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $1,907,235.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry Phelps acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,082.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,240,144 shares of company stock worth $2,663,725. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 13.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,733,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

