Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) to “Buy”

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS HRCXF opened at $0.58 on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

