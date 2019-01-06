Zacks Investment Research Upgrades COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, UBS Group raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

