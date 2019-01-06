Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sol Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

