Zacks Investment Research Lowers PPL (PPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months, shares of PPL Corporation have underperformed the industry’s rally. PPL Corp.’s operations are subject to stringent emission regulation high debt levels amid rising interest rates and risks of unplanned outage of power plants are some of the headwinds of the company. However, the Company is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It has re-established its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP .Recent acquisition of Safari Energy could boost its earnings and diverse its revenue stream.”

Get PPL alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. ValuEngine raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.89%.

In other PPL news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,586.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $694,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,556 shares of company stock valued at $953,085. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in PPL by 2,949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 319,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 732.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,497,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,600 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 172,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.