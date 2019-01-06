Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fastenal (FAST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Product and freight inflation, unfavorable product mix, pricing as well as competitive pressures have been hurting gross margins of Fastenal. In the first nine months of 2018, Fastenal’s gross margins declined 90 basis points year over year due to tough comparison, along with product and freight inflation. That said, the company’s aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and the ecommerce business raise hope. Sales through vending devices also continued to grow at a pace of more than 20% in the quarter, primarily due to higher installed base. Although Fastenal remains optimistic about its performance in the forthcoming quarters, given improved pricing expectation as well as reasonable gross margin comparisons through the rest of 2018, we wait for better visibility. Earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting the upside potential for the stock.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research upgraded Fastenal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen bought 1,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

