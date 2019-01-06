Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackrock Capital Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.65. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $127,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 113.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

