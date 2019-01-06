Zacks Investment Research Lowers Air Lease (AL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease is being aided by an increase in demand for planes due to strong passenger traffic. With the overall economy remaining buoyant, passenger traffic has been bumping up. Reduced corporate tax rate is expected to aid bottom line growth in the final quarter of 2018. Moreover, efforts to expand the company’s fleet encourage us. Air Lease's measures to reward shareholders in the form of dividend payments is also encouraging. On the flip side, rising operating expenses pose a challenge and might limit bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. We are also worried about Air Lease's high debt levels that may limit its future expansion. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in 2018.”

AL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.59.

AL stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

In other Air Lease news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,496,015.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,898,585.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

